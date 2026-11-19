Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, fired fresh salvos at the Centre over the “unwarranted” and “inordinate” delay in restoring statehood and dared the BJP to admit publicly that people would not get statehood until the saffron party succeeded in installing its chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Government Degree College to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, at Mendhar, in Poonch district, Wednesday. (PTI)

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Addressing a rally in Mendhar town of Poonch district, Abdullah said, “The oft-repeated promise of statehood at an appropriate time has become meaningless. Whenever BJP people are asked about it, they use the word ‘Uchit Samay ’, but what would be the appropriate time?”

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The CM further said that if the BJP did not want to restore statehood until it has its own chief minister, then it should announce this publicly.

“If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister, then say it openly. Tell the people clearly so that they are not kept in the dark, and we are not humiliated repeatedly,” he said.

Omar recalled how he had been raising the issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah at every possible meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is more than two years since our government assumed office, but the Centre has yet to honour its commitment to restore statehood, which it had promised would be done after delimitation and the assembly election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is more than two years since our government assumed office, but the Centre has yet to honour its commitment to restore statehood, which it had promised would be done after delimitation and the assembly election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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We thought that the promises made to us would be fulfilled by the Centre. The biggest of these promises was of statehood made to the people of J&K, Parliament, and the Supreme Court, he said.

The CM recalled how the Centre had told the Supreme Court about a three-step approach.

“When the Supreme Court was adjudicating upon Article 370 and 35-A, the Centre had said that they would follow a three-step approach—delimitation of constituencies, assembly elections followed by statehood. But even after two years and one month, we are forced to ask the Centre where our statehood has gone and why it is not being restored,” the chief minister said.

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He accused the BJP government of using security incidents to justify the continued delay, despite the fact that the elected government has no control over the police or law and order.

The CM regretted that every time a terror attack occurred, be it in Pahalgam in 2025 or in Kulgam, Reasi and Kishtwar, the Centre cited the security scenario.

“How can they (Centre) hold us responsible for matters over which we have no control? We have fulfilled our responsibilities in the areas entrusted to us. Why should the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer for the failures of others? What kind of justice is this?” he said.