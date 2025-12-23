Search
Omar chairs cabinet meet, clears 5 marla plot to flood-hit people

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 05:32 am IST

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at the civil secretariat here and cleared all the items on agenda that included a proposal to allot five marla (1,361 sq ft) plot each to families, who lost their houses during heavy rains in August this year, said people familiar with the development.

c 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairs the Cabinet meeting to discuss important administrative and developmental matters, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
“The cabinet cleared the proposal to allot five marla plots to affected families. They will be given the plots at the nearest available government lands,” they said.

Similarly, the cabinet passed other items on agenda that included recapitalisation of two cooperative banks (Jammu Central Cooperative Bank and Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank) with a total capital of 118 crore, hike in the pay of village level workers and re-designating around 20 posts of District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) as the Block Development Officers (BDOs).

“The cabinet also cleared the name of the chairman to the J&K Board of School Education,” they said.

The file was sent later this evening for LG’s approval.

At the last cabinet meeting on December 3, the elected government had amended the reservation policy wherein the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota was cut by 7 percent and RBA by 3 percent reducing them to three and seven percent respectively as against 10 percent each. It was done to raise the open merit quota by 10 percent.

