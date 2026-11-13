Omar seeks permanent halt for Vande Bharat at Anantnag railway station

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has written to Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting a permanent halt for the Vande Bharat Train at Anantnag railway station after a recent experimental stop eased travel for people in South Kashmir. Omar said that the move will bring relief and comfort to thousands of persons travelling on the train from south Kashmir. (HT)

Omar said that the move will bring relief and comfort to thousands of persons travelling on the train from south Kashmir.

While expressing appreciation for the introduction of initiatives undertaken by the government of India to strengthen rail connectivity in J&K, the CM said that the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express service between Jammu and Srinagar represents a major milestone in improving connectivity and opening new avenues for economic growth and development in the region.

“ In this context, I would like to draw your kind attention to the recent experimental halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag Railway Station, which was widely welcomed by the people in J&K.The provision of this halt had considerably enhanced the convenience of commuters, and its continuation on a permanent basis is a matter of considerable public importance,” the letter said.

Anantnag is a major commercial and transport hub of south Kashmir, serving a large population across several adjoining districts including Shopian and Kulgam.

“A permanent halt at Anantnag Railway Station would benefit a substantial number of passengers, improve access to rail services and further promote trade, tourism and economic activity in the region, “ Omar said.

The CM sought a permanent halt at Anantnag. “I would, therefore, request your personal intervention in having the experimental halt at Anantnag Railway Station converted into a permanent halt, keeping in view the genuine needs and aspirations of the people of south Kashmir, “ he said.

The Union ministry of railways has increased the Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar to three since its inauguration in April. While the latest Vande Bharat Express passes through Udhampur, the first two are operating through Katra route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and introduced the train service from Katra to Srinagar last year.

The direct Vande Bharat train between the twin cities of Jammu and Kashmir came in April this year, nearly 10 months after the launch of the service between Srinagar and Katra by the PM.

Omar calls for comprehensive examination reforms

The CM on Thursday called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need to make assessments secure, transparent, technology-driven, and foolproof to safeguard the future of students and ensure that merit remains the sole criterion for selection.

Chairing a meeting with members of the high-powered task force (HPTF) on examination reforms at the Civil Secretariat here, the CM extended full support to the task force and emphasised strengthening examination security, gradually transitioning towards computer-based testing, enhancing the credibility of board examinations, and addressing concerns relating to subjective components in selection processes.

He said that the urgency for robust reforms had become particularly evident following the cancellation of NEET-UG and the subsequent re-examination, which caused considerable inconvenience and stress to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

Underlining the importance of a phased shift toward computer-based examinations, the CM said that students must be adequately familiarised with the technology before it is introduced on a wider scale. He also advocated examining the integration of school board examination performance into competitive and entrance frameworks to reduce excessive dependence on single-window tests and restore the significance of regular schooling.

To support this approach, Omar stressed the need to evolve a suitable normalisation mechanism that ensures a level playing field across different educational boards—including JKBOSE, CBSE, and ICSE—so that no candidate is placed at a disadvantage.

Highlighting the need for greater transparency in interview and viva-voce components of recruitment and admissions, the CM noted frequent candidate concerns regarding subjectivity and potential manipulation of marks. He suggested that the task force examine measures to make oral assessments more objective and accountable.