Jalandhar rural police have busted a US-linked drug-and-arms smuggling module, arresting one person and recovering 12kg of heroin and four pistols on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused was identified as Prabhdeep Singh, 22, a resident of Awan Chuharmi village under the Sadar Nakodar police station (HT) more less

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused was identified as Prabhdeep Singh, 22, a resident of Awan Chuharmi village under the Sadar Nakodar police station.

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The SSP said the accused disclosed that the consignment was arranged by Navjot Singh, alias Garry, a resident of Nawan Pind near Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala, who is currently based in the US.

“The consignment comprised 14kg of heroin and six pistols, of which 12kg and four pistols have been recovered so far,” Khakh said, adding that the police were investigating the source of the consignment.

Sharing details of the operation, Khakh said residents of Chak Vendal village caught Prabhdeep with 2kg of heroin and pistols on November 26 and informed the police.

“A police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. A search of the accused led to the recovery of 2kg of heroin, four pistols, including two Glocks and two Chinese-made pistols, two magazines and five live cartridges,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused led the police to his residence, where he had concealed another 10kg of heroin beneath a stack of firewood, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused led the police to his residence, where he had concealed another 10kg of heroin beneath a stack of firewood, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Based on the investigation so far, three more persons—Navjot Singh, Manjotveer Singh of Chak Vendal village and Saurav of Sahim village—have been nominated as accused in the case,” the police said.