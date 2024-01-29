 One more arrested in Chandigarh’s Sector-5 firing case - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / One more arrested in Chandigarh’s Sector-5 firing case

One more arrested in Chandigarh’s Sector-5 firing case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2024 12:38 PM IST

An extortion and Arms Act case had earlier been registered after the firing at the Chandigarh businessman’s Sector-5 residence, with police having arrested one of the suspects

Police on Sunday made another arrest in connection with the firing reported during the wee hours of January 19 at a businessman’s Sector-5 residence. The firing was reported at a stone throw’s distance from the official residence of the Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan.c

Police arrested a 21-year-old Patiala resident in connection with the Sector-5 firing in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Police arrested 21-year-old Kashi Singh alias Harry, a resident of Jakhepal Nogwan, Patiala.

An extortion case had earlier been registered, with police having arrested one of the suspects, Gurwinder Singh, 26, alias Laddu, of Mullanpur in the case.

The case was registered on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sector 5 in which he stated that he is a businessman and on January 19, at 4.14 am he heard the sound of bullets being fired outside his house followed by the sound of a motorcycle.

