‘Online gamers’ extort 14 lakh from Panchkula teen

Cyber crime police have registered a case after a 14-year-old boy from Panchkula was allegedly extorted of ₹14 lakh by individuals he met during online gaming. Panchkula police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per initial details, the boy used to play online games with some people, who allegedly threatened and coerced him into transferring the amount from a bank account belonging to a family member.

The boy eventually informed his family about the entire episode, following which they approached the police with a complaint.

Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.