Online portals causing harassment to farmers, arhtiyas: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that online portals introduced by the Haryana government proved to be vexatious for the people of the state, especially farmers.

“The online portals like Meri Fasal, Mera Byora and e-Khalid introduced by the BJP-JJP government have caused a lot of harassment to the farmers and arhtiyas,” Hooda said during his visit to grain markets in Karnal and Panipat on Thursday.

“Several farmers have told me that they are being harassed on the name of portals and they did not get compensation for the crops damaged by the floods and they are reeling under the shortage of fertilisers,” Hooda said.

“Ruling party leaders should go to the mandis and meet the farmers who are facing problems due to the portal as these portals have become a medium to deprive farmers of MSP and compensation,” he added.

“During the Congress tenure, government procurement started soon after the arrival of produce in mandis, but this government has no concern for the farmers, and they delayed the procurements to help private buyers to purchase produce below the minimum support price. Even the delay in lifting has delayed the disbursements of payments to the farmers, thanks to these portals,” he added.

Hooda promised to dismantle all the unnecessary portals introduced by the present government if the Congress government is formed in the state.

Elaborate arrangements made for paddy procurement: Dalal

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said that the government has made elaborate arrangements for the procurement of paddy. He said that farmers were getting the payment of their produce within 72 hours of the procurement and the state government has already disbursed approximately ₹4,000 crore to the accounts of farmers for grain procurement. During his visit to Kaithal grain market, the agriculture minister said that nearly 28.5 lakh metric tonnes of non-basmati paddy have arrived in the mandis, besides around 9 lakh metric tonnes of basmati have been procured by private buyers.

The minister said that every grain of the farmers’ produce will be purchased by the government agencies.

