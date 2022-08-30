Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh

The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Registration will close on September 14.

Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

The candidates need to apply on chdenggadmissions.nic.in or jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The registration fee is to be deposited either in the form of e-challans in any SBI branch across India or through online payment.

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by two special rounds. In the special rounds, all candidates who have registered before the first round of counselling or freshly registered for the special round can participate regardless of whether they have participated in previous rounds or not.

There is no Chandigarh quota for institutes under PU, which are Dr SSBUICET, UIET and UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre.

Details regarding eligibility conditions, documents to be uploaded and fee details are available on the website.