Only praised forces, didn’t use Op Sindoor for votes, says BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of betraying public trust with broken promises, increasing debt, and encouraging a VVIP culture. Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday, Chugh also condemned leaders of the Congress and AAP for allegedly mocking “Operation Sindoor”. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh warned that irresponsible statements by opposition leaders are being exploited by Pakistan in its propaganda against India. (HT File)

Refuting allegations that the BJP is using Operation Sindoor for political gains, Chugh said the party has never asked for votes in its name. “We have only praised the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces,” he clarified. He further warned that irresponsible statements by opposition leaders are being exploited by Pakistan in its propaganda against India.

Speaking on the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, the BJP leader said the result may not change the ruling party at the state level, but it will reflect the public’s anger. “People feel deeply let down by AAP’s performance and are ready to deliver a crushing defeat to both AAP and Congress candidates,” he said.

He further criticised both AAP and Congress, accusing them of acting in collusion. “It’s a friendly match between AAP and Congress. But the public can see through the act—they feel cheated by both parties,” Chugh said.