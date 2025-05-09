Opposition slams Mann govt for failing to act on water rights issue

Punjab’s leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “lack of action” on the state’s water rights following a recent high court ruling in favour of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Bajwa called on the CM to take governance more seriously, particularly in light of Punjab’s critical challenges such as water management, border security and public welfare. (HT File)

Bajwa accused Mann of wasting 48 hours and indulging in cheap politics failing to approach the Supreme Court after the court ordered the release of additional water to Haryana.

“Instead of pursuing legal recourse, Mann and the AAP government engaged in public displays aimed at cheap optics but avoided taking decisive governance steps,” Bajwa said. He pointed to AAP minister Harjot Singh Bains who reportedly locked BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi for two hours at the dam’s guest house despite the high court directive to the AAP government not to interfere in the working of the BBMB. Mann was also present at the site.

Bajwa called on the CM to take governance more seriously, particularly in light of Punjab’s critical challenges such as water management, border security and public welfare. He emphasised the need for focused leadership that prioritises the state’s safety and its rightful share of water resources.

Echoing similar concerns, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the AAP government accusing it of surrendering Punjab’s water rights by not challenging the high court’s directive in the Supreme Court. Majithia urged the government to take firm action to prevent the flow of additional water to Haryana, emphasising the importance of enforcing the Riparian Principle, which prioritises Punjab’s control over its river waters.