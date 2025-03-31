‘Oppressive’: Mirwaiz alleges house arrest ahead of Eid prayers

Hurriyat chairperson and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday alleged he was put under house arrest ahead of the Eid prayers, terming the move ‘oppressive and authoritarian’. Hurriyat chairperson and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

He said Eid prayers were not allowed at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar or the local Eidgah, posing questions over the claims of normalcy in Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations passed peacefully with congregational prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine.

“I am deeply pained and strongly condemn the authorities’ decision to once again deny the Muslims of Kashmir the basic right to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid which have been closed down and I have been detained at home,” Mirwaiz said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

He pointed out that even when militancy was at its peak in the 1990s, Eid prayers were offered at the Eidgah. “...now when huge claims of ‘normalcy’ are made every day by the authorities, why are we being kept away from our religious places and practices? What is the agenda? Is the collective identify of Kashmiri Muslims a threat to the rulers,” he questioned.

Mirwaiz said that the Eidgah and the Jamia Masjid belong to the people and barring them from these sacred spaces reflects an ‘oppressive and authoritarian’ approach.

National Conference (NC) president chief Farooq refused to comment on Eid prayers being disallowed at the Eidgah and Jamia Masjid.

The government had cited ongoing construction at the Eidgah as the reason behind the move. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed it a ‘failure of the government’.

CM Omar, while extending greetings to the people, said the significance of Eid is a divine blessing following a month of fasting and devotion.

“Eid is a time when people come together to celebrate the blessings of Ramzan, strengthening the bonds of community and reinforcing the values of mutual respect and brotherhood. It is a time to share happiness, extend kindness and support those in need,” Omar said.