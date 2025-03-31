Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Oppressive’: Mirwaiz alleges house arrest ahead of Eid prayers

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Mar 31, 2025 10:23 PM IST

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Eid prayers were not allowed at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar or the local Eidgah, posing questions over the claims of normalcy in Kashmir

Hurriyat chairperson and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday alleged he was put under house arrest ahead of the Eid prayers, terming the move ‘oppressive and authoritarian’.

Hurriyat chairperson and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)
Hurriyat chairperson and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

He said Eid prayers were not allowed at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar or the local Eidgah, posing questions over the claims of normalcy in Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations passed peacefully with congregational prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine.

“I am deeply pained and strongly condemn the authorities’ decision to once again deny the Muslims of Kashmir the basic right to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid which have been closed down and I have been detained at home,” Mirwaiz said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

He pointed out that even when militancy was at its peak in the 1990s, Eid prayers were offered at the Eidgah. “...now when huge claims of ‘normalcy’ are made every day by the authorities, why are we being kept away from our religious places and practices? What is the agenda? Is the collective identify of Kashmiri Muslims a threat to the rulers,” he questioned.

Mirwaiz said that the Eidgah and the Jamia Masjid belong to the people and barring them from these sacred spaces reflects an ‘oppressive and authoritarian’ approach.

National Conference (NC) president chief Farooq refused to comment on Eid prayers being disallowed at the Eidgah and Jamia Masjid.

The government had cited ongoing construction at the Eidgah as the reason behind the move. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed it a ‘failure of the government’.

CM Omar, while extending greetings to the people, said the significance of Eid is a divine blessing following a month of fasting and devotion.

“Eid is a time when people come together to celebrate the blessings of Ramzan, strengthening the bonds of community and reinforcing the values of mutual respect and brotherhood. It is a time to share happiness, extend kindness and support those in need,” Omar said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Oppressive’: Mirwaiz alleges house arrest ahead of Eid prayers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On