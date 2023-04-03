Ludhiana: Benefits of healthy eating, organic farming in focus during World Health Day celebration

Ahead of World Health Day, around six farmers from across the state participated in an event held in Ludhiana on Sunday evening. A farmer displaying his organic products during an event in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The farmers displayed an array of organic products on the occasion. Besides this, workshops by three doctors and specialists on the relationship of “Good health” with food was also held. The World Health Day is observed every year on April 7.

The event was organised by My Family Farmer, a community farming group, in association with Lodhi Club. My Family Farmer was awarded in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for its successful promotion of organic farming

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and Ludhiana civil surgeon Hitendar Kaur presided over the event.

My Family Farmer representative Maneet Dewan, giving details about the community farming group, said, “We grow vegetables for our members and have developed our own delivery systems.”

Rohit Gupta another member of My Family Farmer informed that the annual membership fee to join the group is ₹36,000 that covers all farming and delivery expenses in which each member gets approximately 300-350 kg vegetables annually directly delivered to their door step.

Meanwhile, radiologist Naveen Pierrara delivered a workshop on the effect of pesticides in newborns and Dr Gauhar Vatsyayan discussed relevance of seasonal and natural vegetables that grow as per needs of our body and climate.

Dietician Simrat Kathuria highlighted that there is actually no replacement for natural vegetables to provide all the required nutrients to our body and Dr Jas Kohli explained the technical aspects of nutrition in respective diets affecting our body.

Organic farmers namely Surinder Singh of Ganganagar, Nawroop Singh of Fazilka, Rupinder Kaur of Pakhowal displayed their products and got a good response. Home chefs Rooh Chowdhury and Teena Gupta presented homemade millets ladoos and breads.

Lodhi Club general secretary Nitin Mahajan appreciating this initiative said the club always welcomes initiatives that benefit their members in any way.

Clubs are not only a place for entertainment and dining but such events are very useful for the members and their families, he added.