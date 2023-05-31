Three years on, Chandigarh cops who retired during Covid pandemic still await farewell

Three years after retiring from the Chandigarh police department amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 without farewell, over 50 personnel are still awaiting a proper send-off or a memento of appreciation for their years of service. Chandigarh cops who retired during Covid pandemic are still awaiting a proper send-off. (HT File)

Notably over 50 cops including superintendents of police (SP), inspectors, sub- and assistant sub-inspectors and head constable, retired on May 31, 2020, but were not given a formal adieu by the department due to the restrictions on public gatherings.

Former Chandigarh SP Roshan Lal, who was among the group, has now written to inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh to arrange for a farewell for the retirees.

Lal, who began his career as a constable was awarded eight promotions, including two outstanding, over the course of his 40 years of service. He was promoted to sub-inspector on March 19, 1991, for his work that was crucial in nabbing a terrorist.

“During the pandemic, no retirement party was organised. Now the situation has normalised, therefore all police officials who retired during Covid, but did not get a party may be invited only for encouragement and to make them feel that the department still cares about them. During our service, some part of our pay was deducted as welfare. All farewell expenditure was met from that money. We gave farewells to many officers but we are still waiting,” wrote Roshan Lal in his e-mail to the IG.

A few other officers were also despondent over not being given a proper farewell.

“I remained associated with the IT cell since 1984 and introduced many advanced technologies in the functioning of the police. We deserve the respect for our long years of service,” retired inspector Parveen Sharma said.

Lal also proposed a WhatsApp group for pensioners, saying, “After retirement, many police officers settle outside Chandigarh and do not have any information regarding their pension benefits and other dues/emoluments for which they have to visit the police headquarters. A group may be created and important alerts.”

Addressing the issue of the farewell, IG Raj Kumar Singh said those who did not receive a farewell amid Covid will be honoured at a special police function.

“No ceremonies were possible during Covid restrictions and thus the cops could not get a formal farewell. We recently had a word regarding the same and thus those cops will soon be invited to a police function for the honour,” he said.

Retiring officers traditionally receive a farewell at the GO Mess in Police Lines. The families of retirees are invited and the UT top cop presents them with mementos, which is followed by speeches by senior police officers and tea.

