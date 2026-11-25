More than 50% of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation’s (PRTC) fleet — 680 buses out of its total 1,350 — will be taken off their regular routes to ferry volunteers and supporters to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) foundation day rally in Moga on November 26.

They will resume their respective routes from November 27. (HT) more less

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According to an official communication detailing the district-wise requirement of buses for the state-level event, the 680 buses will be diverted from their regular routes from the afternoon of November 25 and remain deployed till the evening of November 26. They will resume their respective routes from November 27.

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AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will address the “Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally”, which will formally kick-start the party’s campaign for the assembly elections due early next year.

The large-scale diversion is expected to disrupt inter-district bus connectivity and affect daily commuters, particularly those utilising PRTC services for travel to workplace, educational institutions and other essential engagements.

PRTC managing director Jashanpreet Kaur said the corporation was working on a plan to ensure that the diversion of buses did not cause inconvenience to passengers.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are trying to chalk out a plan in consultation with the general managers of all our depots. We will try to ensure that travellers do not face any inconvenience. Our first priority will be commuters,” she said when asked about the arrangements for the rally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are trying to chalk out a plan in consultation with the general managers of all our depots. We will try to ensure that travellers do not face any inconvenience. Our first priority will be commuters,” she said when asked about the arrangements for the rally. {{/usCountry}}

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The district-wise deployment plan shows that the maximum number of buses, 150, has been earmarked for Moga district, including 50 for Bhagha Purana and 100 for Nihal Singh Wala. Kapurthala will receive 110 buses, followed by Faridkot with 90, Ludhiana with 75 and Patiala with 65.

Other allocations include 55 buses for Barnala, 40 each for Bathinda and Sangrur, 30 for Fatehgarh Sahib, 15 for Malerkotla and 10 for Mansa.

The buses have been requisitioned from multiple depots, including Barnala, Budhlada, Bathinda, Faridkot, Chandigarh, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur.

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Nothing unusual: AAP

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, when asked about the deployment of government buses for the party’s rally, said there was nothing unusual about using buses for the event.

“We will pay the PRTC for the buses. The corporation will not face any financial burden because of this arrangement,” Arora said.

He said the buses would be used to bring people to the rally, where the government would highlight the schemes and initiatives undertaken for their welfare. Maintaining that it was not an issue, Arora pointed out that previous governments had also made similar arrangements for their political events.

Criticising the move, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh accused the AAP government of misusing public funds and government machinery to organise its political events.

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