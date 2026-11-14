Over 6,000 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Hisar

Following inputs about the suspected storage and sale of adulterated desi ghee in Hisar, the CM Flying squad, in coordination with the food safety department, found around 6,952 litres of packaged ghee belonging to eight different brands. During the inspection, officials also flagged discrepancies in the documents produced by the warehouse operator. (HT Photo)

According to the officials, the raid was conducted at a warehouse in the Industrial Area of Sector 27-28, the food safety department collected 32 samples of the products and sent them for laboratory testing to ascertain their quality and check for possible adulteration.

Officials said the ghee was allegedly being sold to customers through online platforms. The quality of the products will be established only after the laboratory reports are received.

During the inspection, officials also flagged discrepancies in the documents produced by the warehouse operator. The operator presented a licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), but the team found that it did not clearly mention the house or warehouse number of the premises.

The officials are also examining whether the business was being operated from a location different from the mentioned address in its GST registration.

A team from the taxation department reached the spot and initiated an examination of the GST records. Officials also found that the mandatory GST information display board was missing outside the warehouse.

The taxation department will take further action after examining the relevant documents and records, officials said.