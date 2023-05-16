Haryana Civil Services prelim exam on May 21

The preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (HCS-executive branch) and other allied services will be held on May 21 across 341 centres set up in six districts. At least 93,600 candidates will appear in the exam. At least 93,600 candidates will appear in the preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (HCS-executive branch) and other allied services. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held in the morning session (10am to 12pm) and CSAT examination will be held in the evening session from 3pm to 5pm in Panchkula, Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday presided over virtual meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of six districts regarding the arrangements of examination and directed the DCs to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around all centres to prevent gathering and curb chances of cheating in the test.

Directions were also issued to close coaching centres and photostat shops in the vicinity of examination centres and to make necessary arrangements for conducting the preliminary examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be held on May 28.

About 148 examination centres have been set up in Faridabad and Gurugram for UPSC examination, an official spokesperson said.

About 11,736 aspirants will appear in 41 examination centres set up in Ambala district, 24,009 in 89 centres of Faridabad, 22,272 in 83 centres of Gurugram and 14,667 candidates in 47 centres set up in Karnal.

Similarly, 10,920 candidates will appear in 42 examination centres in Kurukshetra and 10,056 candidates will appear in 39 examination centres in Panchkula.

Two nodal officers and coordinators have been appointed in each district for conducting the preliminary examination, while the DC of the concerned district will be the overall in-charge for the examination and ensure arrangements for electricity, water and ambulance services during emergency situations at the district-headquarter level in all examination centres.

The chief secretary said the DCs will ensure fair and cheating-free conduct of the examination by appointing duty magistrates, and forming flying squads to check cheating and other irregularities.

The HPSC chairman, Alok Verma, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON