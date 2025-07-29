Pahalgam attack victim’s father hails action on terrorists

As the Indian forces killed three terrorists including the alleged mastermind behind Pahalgam terror attack, Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the incident in April, hailed the action. As many as 26 persons — mostly tourists — were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

Speaking with reporters at his residence, Narwal thanked the Indian Army “and everyone who risked their lives to eliminate those terrorists.”

“The forces carried out the operation so bravely given the terrain and other conditions, for which they should be honoured. I got to know that one of those killed was the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

“I have said this earlier that the Pakistani government and their army sponsored the brutal attack on the tourists in Kashmir. I demand that all the terrorists should be eliminated at the earliest,” he added.

In a major breakthrough, the Army’s elite para commandos on Monday gunned down the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack along with two of his associates in an encounter in a forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir.

Officials said Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack, was killed after the security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed ‘Operation Mahadev’, following a technical signal indicating the use of a satellite phone that was used by the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

The other terrorists killed in the action have been identified as Jibran — who was allegedly involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack last year — and Hamza Afghani.

As many as 26 persons — mostly tourists — were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

With inputs with PTI