Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pahalgam terror attack: Half of tourist spots in Kashmir shut in security review

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 29, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Tourist destinations closed as precautionary measure include Doodhpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus Valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan.

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens located in vulnerable areas of the Kashmir Valley have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

A soldier standing guard on a street in Srinagar on Tuesday, exactly a week since the attack on tourists near Pahalgam in south Kashmir. (Reuters)
A soldier standing guard on a street in Srinagar on Tuesday, exactly a week since the attack on tourists near Pahalgam in south Kashmir. (Reuters)

Gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks and gardens in Kashmir in view of the threat perception to tourists, they said.

They said the security review was an ongoing process and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days.

The officials said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.

The spots put off limit for the tourists include Doodhpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus Valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan.

Though the authorities have not issued a formal order to this effect, the entry to these places has been blocked.

In case of several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir, the doors to these spots have been locked.

The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons, mostly tourists, at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pahalgam terror attack: Half of tourist spots in Kashmir shut in security review
