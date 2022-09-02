Pak intruder arrested from border in Fazilka
Muhammad Rafiq of Pakpattan in Pakistan was arrested with ₹520 in Pakistani currency and two Pakistani SIMs
A 23-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by the BSF last night, officials said on Thursday.
BSF men at border outpost in Abohar sector noticed some movements near the Indo-Pak border and when challenged, the intruders attempted to flee. Muhammad Rafiq of Pakpattan was nabbed with ₹520 in Pakistani currency and two Pakistani SIMs.
“The security agencies are interrogating the captured Pakistani infiltrator to figure out what was his purpose of entering India,” sources said.
Reshuffle in VB
Transport minister forms teams to combat fuel theft
To stop the pilferage of fuel from the government buses, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Thursday, formed state and depot level teams, which will conduct continuous raids. The three teams at the state level will directly report to the minister, while depot level teams will report to concerned general or depot managers. “In various meetings, I repeatedly sought cooperation from officials, drivers and conductors to stop the fuel pilferage. But reports of fuel theft persist despite all this,” the minister said.
SJVN keen to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in Punjab
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday evinced interest to develop 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Punjab.SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh and expressed keen interest in developing 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state, a company statement said. Sharma proposed that SJVN will develop the 5000 MW renewable energy projects through solar projects, canal top solar projects and floating solar projects across the state by way of Joint Ventures formation and MoUs, among others. The chief minister assured extending all possible support in the development of solar projects.
RS MP Sahney meets Union aviation minister
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said Punjab would again shine on the international aviation sector with Halwara International airport being completed very soon by Airports Authoirty of India. In a statement, the MP said major issues concerning aviation sector growth in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. “Halwara being strategically located in Punjab will serve to the entire Ludhiana which is the commercial capital, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna which are the steel cities and the entire Malwa belt,” said Sahney. He raised the issue of starting more international flights and cargo service from Punjab as the more than 35% traffic of Delhi airport originates from Punjab. He also raised the issue of starting more international flights from Mohali international airport and the Amritsar international airport so that the travellers don’t have to go to Delhi for boarding international flight.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics