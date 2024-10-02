After ruining HP, now Congress has come to Haryana with ‘basket of lies’, says Rajiv Bindal

Himachal Pradesh BJP state president Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, terming its guarantees “a basket of lies”. Himachal Pradesh BJP state president Rajiv Bindal during a press conference in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with the media in Panchkula, Bindal, former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker and former state health minister, said, “The Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of lies and misled people. In two years, the Congress has completely ruined the state. Development has completely stopped, and paying salaries and pensions is one of the biggest challenges. The Congress has not been able to fulfil even a single guarantee given in the hill state.”

Targeting the Congress, Bindal said, “Priyanka Gandhi had come to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections and had promised that 28 lakh females above 18 years of age will be given ₹1,500 every month, one lakh government jobs will be provided and 5 lakh youth were assured of employment. But Congress did not give a single job to the youth in Himachal in 22 months.”

“The Congress government in Himachal made electricity expensive instead of giving it free. Today, electricity in Himachal is more expensive than Haryana. Cement is also expensive in Himachal. VAT on diesel was increased by 8%, stamp duty was increased and prices of ration were hiked. The Congress also stopped the subsidy given to women in HRTC,” said Bindal.

He further said, “Now, the Congress has come to Haryana with a bundle of lies in the name of guarantees. It is roaming around with the same basket of false guarantees in every street and locality of Haryana. I am fully confident that the people of Haryana will never let the intentions of Congress be fulfilled.”