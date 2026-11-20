The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), posted in Sector 25, Panchkula, for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from a private firm’s partner in exchange for extending undue favours in GST proceedings against the firm.

During verification, the CBI found the allegations prima facie substantiated. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Lovekush Kumar, was caught red-handed during a CBI trap in Panchkula. The bribe amount was also recovered. He will be produced before a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

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According to the CBI, the case was registered on November 19 following a complaint alleging that the officer had initially demanded ₹50 lakh to spare the Haryana-based firm from heavy penalties and further demand notices. The amount was subsequently reduced to ₹20 lakh, with ₹10 lakh to be paid as the first instalment.

During verification, the CBI found the allegations prima facie substantiated. The officer later increased his demand to ₹25 lakh but agreed to accept ₹10 lakh as the first instalment, the agency said. Further investigation is underway.

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