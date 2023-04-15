Councillor among two booked for disrupting demolition drive in Panchkula

A Panchkula municipal councillor has been booked for leading a protest to disrupt demolition of an illegal structure at Gogamedi temple in Devinagar, Sector 3. Police claimed that the councillor instigated the crowd to snatch the keys of the JCB, that was used for demolition, from the driver. (HT)

Police have also sought suspension of Akshaydeep Chaudhary, councillor from Ward Number 17. A local resident, identified as Jaswinder, hasalso been booked in connection with the case.

Surender Singh Yadav, ACP of Zone 1, in his complaint said that a police team had accompanied officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to Devinagar for demolition of an illegally built structure at the religious shrine.

As the police team reached the area, villagers started protesting. Few women entered the temple and closed the door from inside, while the men tried to stop the team from demolishing the structure.

Jaswinder, who was present in the crowd held the hand of the ACP and twisted his thumb while hurling abuses.

The councillor also misbehaved with the ACP and refused to move. He was removed from the spot on the ACP’s direction. Police have registered a case under Sections 332, 353, 294 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station against Akshaydeep and Jaswinder.