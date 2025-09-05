Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula man loses 8-L in online trading scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 08:04 am IST

A 44-year-old man lost ₹8 lakh to cyber fraud in an online trading scam after responding to Facebook ads and joining fraudulent WhatsApp groups.

A 44-year-old resident of Industrial Area, Phase 2, had lost 8 lakh to cyber fraudsters in an online trading scam.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)
The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim filed a complaint on the cyber portal on July 21. According to the FIR, the victim was lured by a trading advertisement he saw on Facebook on March 7. After clicking the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group named “114 state street global equity investment elite”.

On March 18, he clicked on a similar advertisement and was added to another group, “9upmarketwizards”. These groups directed him to an app where he was instructed to deposit money for trading.

The victim then transferred 8 lakh to the two apps on different dates. However, on March 28, when he attempted to withdraw his money, his account was frozen. The following day, the “upstock” group demanded him to deposit more funds. It was at this point that he realised he had been defrauded.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula man loses 8-L in online trading scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On