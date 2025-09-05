Panchkula man loses 8-L in online trading scam

A 44-year-old resident of Industrial Area, Phase 2, had lost ₹8 lakh to cyber fraudsters in an online trading scam. The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim filed a complaint on the cyber portal on July 21. According to the FIR, the victim was lured by a trading advertisement he saw on Facebook on March 7. After clicking the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group named “114 state street global equity investment elite”.

On March 18, he clicked on a similar advertisement and was added to another group, “9upmarketwizards”. These groups directed him to an app where he was instructed to deposit money for trading.

The victim then transferred ₹8 lakh to the two apps on different dates. However, on March 28, when he attempted to withdraw his money, his account was frozen. The following day, the “upstock” group demanded him to deposit more funds. It was at this point that he realised he had been defrauded.

