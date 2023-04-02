Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Around 200 Panchkula MC staff found absent, to lose one day’s salary

Around 200 Panchkula MC staff found absent, to lose one day’s salary

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 02, 2023 02:52 AM IST

Taking strict note of their absence, which has spurred many complaints by residents, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal issued directions to deduct their one-day salary

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Saturday conducted surprise checks at the Panchkula municipal corporation offices in Sectors 4, 12-A and 14, and found around 200 staffers absent.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal during the surprise check at a Panchkula municipal corporation. (HT Photo)
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal during the surprise check at a Panchkula municipal corporation. (HT Photo)

Taking strict note of their absence, which has spurred many complaints by residents, he issued directions to deduct their one-day salary.

On reaching the Sector-4 office, which primarily deals with services like property tax, birth and death certificates and other documents, the mayor found not one of the 72 employees present and the office was also locked.

On moving to the Sector-12A office that deals with Swachhta Mission and grievances of residents, 35 of 40 employees were not at work.

Even at the Sector-14 office, 62 employees were found absent. Besides, 29 of 54 drivers posted in this office were missing.

The mayor said “Staff dealing with public grievances has been directed to work on Saturdays, but with these employees not reporting to duty is causing inconvenience to residents. I will conduct such surprise checks again and those found absent will face strict action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mayor property tax
mayor property tax
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out