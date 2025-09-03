Panchkula MC impounded 457 stray cattle in one month

Levies ₹80,000 in fines Of the total cattle caught, 170 were captured by the MC’s own teams, while a contractor was responsible for catching 287. (HT File Photo for representation)

In the first phase of a state-wide “Stray Cattle-Free” campaign, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) impounded a total of 457 cattle between August 1 and August 31. The impounded animals primarily included cows, along with 10-15 buffaloes and 7 mules. The MC also collected fines totaling ₹80,000 from the owners, though many have yet to claim their animals.

Of the total cattle caught, 170 were captured by the MC’s own teams, while a contractor was responsible for catching 287. According to an MC officer, a significant number of these were milch cows whose owners had deliberately let them loose in open areas to graze. Most of the animals were captured from areas including Sectors 15, 19, 20, 21, and the village of Budhanpur. Prior to this special drive, 872 cattle had already been impounded by July of this year.

To ensure proper tracking and identification, each captured animal is fitted with a unique ear tag, and a photograph is taken at the location where it was caught. All impounded cattle were relocated to nine gaushalas in Panchkula, which are operated by NGOs and registered with the Gau Sewa Aayog.

The MC has a strict penalty system in place for owners of stray cattle. The first offence carries a fine of ₹5,000 per animal, which doubles for a second offence. Repeat offenders face even higher fines, and their animals may be permanently impounded. The drive aims to address the significant problem of stray cattle on roads, which often leads to serious accidents and sometimes fatalities.