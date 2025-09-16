Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Panchkula police arrest woman who ‘lured out victim’ before his murder

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 08:12 am IST

The accused, Simran of Manimajra, was apprehended on Sunday and produced before a local court on Monday, where she was sent to three-day police remand

Making the fourth arrest in the August 9 murder of a 25-year-old youth, police have arrested a 21-year-old woman, who is accused of luring him out before her family members killed him in Pinjore.

The accused woman in the custody of Panchkula police. (HT)
The accused, Simran of Manimajra, was apprehended on Sunday and produced before a local court on Monday, where she was sent to three-day police remand.

The body of victim, Rajiv Gupta, a resident of Sector 26, Chandigarh, was found buried in a ditch near the Pinjore-Nalagarh bypass on August 23.

According to ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj, investigation revealed that Simran contacted Gupta via Instagram and, in connivance with her family members, lured him out for a meeting.

Subsequently, her two uncles and a brother killed him. Gupta was brutally murdered: he was stabbed multiple times in the chest with an awl, strangled with a scarf and his neck was broken before his body was buried.

Gupta’s father had informed the police that his son, who had been married in April 2025, was in a romantic relationship with Simran. He also stated that Simran’s brother and uncles had previously threatened his son and a complaint in this regard was lodged with Chandigarh Police.

On August 9, his son left home on his scooter, after which his mobile phone was switched off, with his last known location being Pinjore.

Before Simran’s arrest, on August 27, police had already apprehended her brother Kamaldeep, alias Kundan, and their two uncles, Satyanarayan, alias Satta, and Vinod, alias Boda.

According to police, Gupta and Simran had reportedly run away together two or three months before his murder, despite him being married.

The Pinjore police station have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

