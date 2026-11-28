Police arrested two Himachal Pradesh residents on Friday for allegedly smuggling liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh to the neighbouring state, recovering 70 cartons from a Bolero pickup vehicle.

The arrests were made by crime branch-2 during a checking operation near Khadak Mangoli on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula highway. (HT Photo) more less

The arrests were made by crime branch-2 during a checking operation near Khadak Mangoli on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula highway. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, both Sirmaur district residents, were allegedly transporting English liquor, country-made liquor and beer towards Himachal Pradesh via Panchkula. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) crime Vikram Nehra said police received information about the alleged smuggling network. Both accused were produced before a court, which sent both accused on a three-day police remand.

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In a separate case, police arrested 35-year-old Pradeep alias Gagan, a Sector 20 resident, with 120 quarters of country-made liquor at Ashiana in Sector 20. The bottles were also marked for sale in Chandigarh. A case has been registered under the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act.

Police commissioner Pankaj Nain said action would be taken against suppliers, buyers and others involved in illegal liquor networks.