Panchkula: Two painters held for theft at Sector-8 house

The accused, identified as Virender Kumar and Pawan Kumar, currently live in Buddanpur, Sector 16, Panchkula, and work as daily-wage painters.

On April 12, the house owner, Gagandeep Singh, had informed the police that he was away at Mumbai from April 9 to 12 and on returning, had found his house ransacked.

He had reported theft of $1,000 and ₹3 lakh in cash, four silver glasses, silver coins, silver bowls, silver idols, four gold rings and gold earrings.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on his complaint at the Sector-5 police station.

Following the duo’s arrest, police recovered eight silver coins stolen from the house.

The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police remand. Police said the accused were also named in snatching cases.