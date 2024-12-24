Panchkula shocker: Three shot dead in hotel parking, ‘gang rivalry’ suspected

Three people were shot dead in the parking lot of a hotel, 10 kilometres from Panchkula city, early on Monday morning, officials said, adding that they suspected it to be a case of “gang rivalry”. The victims’ bullet-riddled car at the crime spot -- the parking of Sultanat Hotel, 10 kilometres from Panchkula city. (SANT ARORA/HT)

The incident occurred when Vinit Gahlot alias Vicky, 34, his 17-year-old nephew, and Vandana, 22, alias Nia, were exiting Sultanat Hotel in Panchkula’s Burj Kotia area after a birthday party at around 2.40am, officials said.

Ashish Kumar, a witness, told police that they had gathered to celebrate the birthday of their friend Rohit Bharadwaj, a resident of Zirakpur. While initially, the group, comprising eight to 10 people, had decided to celebrate at Bella Vista Hotel, Sector 5, Panchkula, they changed the venue at the last minute.

As per the statement recorded in the FIR, three victims were approaching their car after the party when two unidentified assailants opened fire, discharging approximately 15 rounds.

“Vinit and Vandana had just entered the car, and Vinit’s nephew was about to sit in the front seat when the attackers fired indiscriminately,” Ashish said.

“The nephew attempted to shield Vinit but was also struck,” he added.

The assailants fled the scene, firing in the air to deter onlookers. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula where doctors declared them dead.

Police said the attack was premeditated with Vinit being the primary target.

“The attackers fired 7-8 rounds at Vinit. Vandana sustained a chest wound, while Vinit’s nephew was shot while trying to intervene. We suspect the attackers may have tracked the group from the initial party venue or someone tipped them about the change of location,” a senior police officer said.

“The possible motive of the attack appears to be a personal enmity with Vinit or gang rivalry given his criminal background,” said DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik.

“Eight special teams, including personnel from local police stations and crime units, have been formed to investigate. We have some leads and will nab the shooters,” said deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik.

“CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas is being examined to identify the suspects and their getaway vehicle,” added Kaushik. A case under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

Vinit, meanwhile, had a criminal history with at least five cases of murder, robbery, arms violations and offences under the SC/ST Act. He was aligned with the Manjeet Mahal gang which is notorious for extortion and contract killings in Delhi NCR, said police.

ACP Crime, Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj said that Vinit’s criminal cases are being reviewed to determine whether he was out on bail while facing ongoing charges.

In 2019, Vinit was involved in the January murder of a Panchkula resident Deepak during a robbery bid. Later the same year, he was injured in a shootout with Delhi police officers near Najafgarh in the national Capital and was subsequently arrested for extorting a businessman.

In 2022, he was apprehended by the Chandigarh Crime Branch after his name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country-made weapon in Chandigarh. The youth had told the police that he bought the weapon from a man residing in Zirakpur, following which a team of the crime branch apprehended Vinit from Zirakpur and arrested him after verification.