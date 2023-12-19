Panchkula: Six weeks after crash that killed auto driver, truck driver booked

Over six weeks after an auto-rickshaw driver died in a road accident on November 4, police have booked an unidentified truck driver on the basis of CCTV footage. The auto driver was the family’s sole breadwinner and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. (Getty image)

Police were alerted about the accident by victim Mahavir Singh’s wife Kamlesh, 33, a resident of Pinjore.

She said on November 4, Mahavir left home in his auto-rickshaw around 4.30 am. When he reached near Shiva Complex in Pinjore around 5.15 am, he saw a speeding truck coming from Pinjore side.

To avoid a collision, Mahavir swerved his auto and ended hitting up a cart. The crash caused the auto-rickshaw to overturn and the speeding truck hit it.

Due to the accident, Mahavir died on the spot and an autopsy was done at the Kalka hospital, she added.

Police had initially initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. But now, based on the CCTV footage of the accident, which shows the truck hitting the auto-rickshaw, police have booked its unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

