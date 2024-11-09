Menu Explore
Panchkula: Three held for robbing e-rickshaw driver of 2,200

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 09, 2024 09:34 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, Shyam said he was operating his e-rickshaw around 4.40 pm when the accused approached him near Himachali Dhaba, Rajiv Colony, Panchkula

Three men were arrested on Friday for posing as passengers and robbing an e-rickshaw driver of 2,200 near Sector 17 market in Panchkula on Thursday, said officials.

After preliminary investigation, a case was registered at Sector 14 Police Station under Sections 3(5), 304, and 351(3) of the BNS.
After preliminary investigation, a case was registered at Sector 14 Police Station under Sections 3(5), 304, and 351(3) of the BNS. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Sahil, alias Sohit, 20, Prince, alias Ansu, 20, and Divakar, 21, all residents of Rajeev Colony.

The victim Shyam Kumar of Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, in his complaint to the police said he was operating his e-rickshaw around 4.40 pm when the accused approached him near Himachali Dhaba, Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. They asked Shyam to take them to Sector 17. Upon reaching Sector 17, they asked Shyam to take them a bit further and took him to the back of a showroom. They pressed a sharp object against him and took his wallet containing 2,200. The men then directed Shyam to drop them off at Labor Chowk, Sector 17 and threatened to kill him if he informed the police.

A complaint was registered at the Sector 16 police post. After a preliminary investigation, a case under Sections 3(5), 304, and 351(3) of the BNS was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

The trio will be presented in court on Saturday.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
