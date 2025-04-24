Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Panchkula: Two booked for duping youths of 18L by promising job in Russia

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2025 09:50 AM IST

After investigation, a case of fraud, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, along with a section of the Immigration Act has been registered at Chandimandir police station in Panchkula

The Chandimandir police have booked two people for allegedly duping four Barwala residents of 18 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job in Russia.

The accused have been identified as Mohinder Singh and Bablu, both residents of Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Mohinder Singh and Bablu, both residents of Dera Bassi.

The complainant, Neeraj, stated that he and his associates, Nishant Rana, Mandeep, and Abhay Pratap, all from Barwala, were lured into a fraudulent promise of employment in Russia. According to Neeraj’s complaint, Bablu, an acquaintance, introduced them to Mohinder Singh, who claimed to facilitate overseas job placements, assured them of securing work permits for Russia and providing them with jobs.

In March 2024, Mohinder allegedly called the victims to Bablu’s village and collected their passports and other necessary documents and demanded 5 lakh from each candidate and promised visas in 15-20 days.

“We gave 4.50 lakh each, totaling 18 lakh,” said the victim, adding that the accused asked them to give the remaining 2 lakh after they arrive in Russia.

However, upon reaching Russia, the complainants found themselves without any job opportunities. When they independently sought work, they were terminated within two days and subsequently detained by local police. It was then they discovered that they had been provided with mere 10-day tourist visas instead of the promised work permits.

Returning to India, the victims found Mohinder and Bablu unresponsive and untraceable. A complaint was filed at the Barwala police post on July 31, 2024, but no action was taken. Then the complaint was filed with the deputy commissioner of police on January 8.

