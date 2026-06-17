Panchkula: Two women killed in twin Pinjore mishaps

Two women lost their lives while multiple others were injured in two separate road accidents in Pinjore on Tuesday. In the first accident, a 22-year-old woman was killed and seven others, including the driver, were injured after a speeding Innova car overturned near Nolta village in the morning (HT File)

In the first accident, a 22-year-old woman was killed and seven others, including the driver, were injured after a speeding Innova car overturned near Nolta village in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Usha, a resident of Mandhna village in Morni. According to police, the Innova was carrying several women who were on their way to their workplace, a soap manufacturing company in Kamli, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

According to initial details, the vehicle was being driven at a high speed when it lost control at a sharp turn, overturned and plunged into a deep gorge. Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the occupants before shifting them to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Doctors declared Usha dead on arrival. She had critical head injuries. Another woman travelling in the vehicle claimed that the car had been making unusual noises and that passengers had repeatedly asked the driver, Hemant, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, to slow down. The driver, however, maintained that the accident occurred after the vehicle’s brakes failed. Police said an FIR was being registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Later at noon, a 75-year-old woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw died after the vehicle rammed into a truck moving ahead of it near the Surajpur-Sukhomajri bypass.

The deceased, Rekha Devi, a resident of Kalka, had reportedly visited the civil hospital in Sector 6 for medicine and was returning to Kalka after realising she had forgotten her Aadhaar card. The collision left her critically injured, resulting in the loss of one arm and severe injuries to the other hand. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Sub-inspector Pritam Singh, in-charge of Amravati police post, said the auto driver, Rahul, has been booked for negligent driving. The auto driver, however, claimed that the truck driver had suddenly applied brakes, leaving him with no time to respond. Two other male passengers in the auto sustained minor injuries.