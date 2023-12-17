Panchkula woman looking to buy cheap sewing machines duped of 5 lakh

​​A woman looking to buy affordable sewing machines was duped of ₹5 lakh by a Kalka resident. A case under Sections 406, which lays out the punishment for criminal breach of trust, and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 7 police station, Panchkula. (iStock)

In her complaint, Saroj Gupta of Sector 7, alleged that the accused, Munish Chopra, assured her that he would get her sewing machines at prices lower than the market.

She alleged that after taking ₹5 lakh as payment, the accused did not supply the machines. Gupta said that the accused, instead of returning the money, started avoiding her and even threatened to kill her. The complainant added that she transferred ₹3 lakh into the accused’s account and paid the balance in cash.

Gupta told the police that she had come in contact with Chopra in January 2019, after which the latter started visiting her house. The complainant had taken a bank loan to open a boutique in February 2019.

