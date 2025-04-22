Panchkula: Construction work stalled, contractor booked for 6-lakh ‘fraud’

A construction contractor was on Sunday booked for allegedly defrauding the Morni Hills Welfare Foundation of almost ₹6 lakh, police said. The FIR mentions that the accused’s company has a history of similar fraudulent activities.

Colonel Vinay Nagyal from DLF Valley, associated with the foundation, had filed his complaint with Panchkula police commissioner on March 7, alleging that the had tasked Amit Pura, associated with Assam Kenwood Furniture in Sector 5 of Panchkula, with constructing an office and a residential building in March last year.

He stated that a pact for ₹8.19 lakh was signed the following month and an advance payment of ₹4 lakh made on April 13, 2024. The construction was scheduled to commence on April 14 and conclude by May 28 but the accused delayed the process and the work finally began in June.

According to the complainant, the work was stalled midway due to shortage of labourers. An additional payment of ₹2 lakh was made in July, but despite repeated assurances only 10% of the work was carried out till February this year and the accused stopped responding to calls, the complainant alleged.

The Mansa Devi police have slapped Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is underway, the police added.