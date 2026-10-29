Panchkula: Man held after fleeing with ₹20 lakh jewellery

Hired to help with Diwali cleaning, a man allegedly made away with gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh from a house in Kalka before fleeing to Uttar Pradesh. However, the district police’s crime branch arrested him within 72 hours of the case being registered. During the investigation, the police learnt that the accused had fled to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a rented room. (HT File)

According to the police, the complainant had called Ankul Singh alias Ankush to his house in Khurana Colony on October 18 to help with Diwali cleaning. Four days later, on October 22, the complainant’s wife checked her jewellery box and found the valuables missing. Since no other outsider had visited the house during the cleaning, the family suspected Ankush.

Following the complaint, the Kalka police registered an FIR on October 24 under Sections 305, 331(3) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, the police learnt that the accused had fled to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a rented room. A police team visited the district on Sunday but could not trace him. The accused allegedly returned to Panchkula to collect his remaining belongings after learning about the police action and was subsequently arrested by the crime branch.

DCP crime Amrinder Singh said the police recovered diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh at the accused’s instance. During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had given a stolen gold chain and a pair of gold earrings to his wife, who is staying at her parental home in Auraiya, the DCP added.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days for further questioning and recovery of the remaining jewellery. The police are also investigating his possible involvement in other theft cases.