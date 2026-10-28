Panchkula’s only hydraulic fire rescue platform grounded

With its only hydraulic platform-cum-turntable ladder out of service following the expiry of its registration certificate, Panchkula’s fire department may have to rely on neighbouring Chandigarh to rescue people trapped in high-rise buildings during major fire emergencies. A hydraulic ladder is a specialised fire-rescue vehicle fitted with a rotating ladder which can lift firefighters to upper floors (Sant Arora/HT)

This even as the city continues to expand vertically, with residential and commercial buildings rising several storeys.

A hydraulic ladder is a specialised fire-rescue vehicle fitted with a rotating, hydraulically operated boom or ladder and a safety basket which can lift firefighters to upper floors, windows, balconies and rooftops to rescue trapped occupants and direct water or foam onto fires from elevated positions. The equipment is particularly useful when staircases are inaccessible or unsafe.

The dependence on Chandigarh may mean crucial loss of time during emergencies. For instance, in case of a fire outbreak in Panchkula’s Sector 5, the vehicles from Chandigarh – stationed at its Sector 17 – would have to travel nearly 14 km via Madhya Marg, taking approximately 36 minutes. Had the local facility had the provision, the response time would be faster as the distance is only about 6 km, i.e 10 to 12 minutes. One vehicle is also stationed in Manimajra.

Amarjit Singh, station officer at Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 2 fire station, said time was crucial during high-rise fires.

Positioning a hydraulic ladder itself takes another two to three minutes, he added.

According to official details, Haryana has only two hydraulic ladders – one each with the fire departments of Panchkula and Gurugram.

The absence of a functional hydraulic platform is all the more concerning given the concentration of high-rise buildings in Sectors 14, 17, 20, 24 and 27, and Mansa Devi Complex. Commercial buildings in Sector 5 and major buildings in IT Park, Sector 22, add to the challenge of responding to fires at height.

Yoginder Kwatra, vice-president of the Sector 20 residents’ welfare association, said the sector had several residential buildings rising up to 18 floors, with more high-rise projects expected. “Thousands of people live in these buildings, but despite persistent demands, no fire substation has been set up in our area. Only two fire brigade vehicles are stationed at the community centre, and they are hardly equipped to handle fires beyond five or six floors,” he said.

Kwatra also alleged that fire safety compliance checks in residential societies were inadequate and that extinguishers in several societies were non-functional.

Real estate consultant Pritam Singh said strict compliance with fire safety norms was essential as the city continued to grow. He questioned how the department could respond effectively to high-rise emergencies without adequate rescue equipment.

Staff shortage

Panchkula’s fire department also faces a staff shortage. Against 114 sanctioned posts, the department has only 84 personnel. The department is responsible for a population of nearly seven lakh across urban and rural areas.

Tarsem Singh, chief fire officer at the Sector 5 fire office, said the department had repeatedly sought the recruitment of personnel, but the vacancies remained unfilled. “We have written multiple times for filling these posts, but they are yet to be filled either through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam or direct recruitment,” he said.