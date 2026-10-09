Panchkula’s ‘tallest-ever’:City sets sights on 221-ft Ravana effigy

Six years after a 221-ft Ravana effigy in Dhanas, Chandigarh, drew crowds from far and wide, Panchkula is set to recreate the spectacle with an effigy of the same height, to be set up at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, this Dussehra. This year’s effigy of the demon king is expected to cost nearly ₹40 lakh while the overall celebrations may take the final expenditure up to ₹70 lakh. (Sant Arora/HT)

It will be the centrepiece of the 46th Dussehra celebrations organised by the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Charitable and Development Trust.

Trust chairman Vishnu Goyal said this will be the city’s tallest-ever Ravana. General secretary Sandeep Gupta claimed they would attempt to build a 250-ft Ravana during the trust’s golden jubilee Dussehra celebrations.

This year’s effigy of the demon king is expected to cost nearly ₹40 lakh while the overall celebrations, including tents, artists, singers, stage, lighting and other arrangements, may take the final expenditure up to ₹70 lakh. Organisers said the final cost of the effigy could rise after its dress, green crackers and other components are finalised.

The giant Ravana will have a 25-ft-long and 10-ft-wide face, a crown measuring around 55 ft and a 50-ft-long sword. Its arms and legs will each be around 40 ft long, while the torso alone will measure nearly 90 ft. The structure is being built using iron pipes, with artists from Barara, Ambala, working on the effigy. The preparation takes nearly four months. Artwork, electrical work and the fitting of crackers are still under way.

High-tech, green celebrations

The organisers are also introducing a remote-controlled ignition system this year. A network of electric wires will be installed inside the effigy, with eight ignition points controlled remotely to ensure the Ravana burns in a synchronised manner. Eco-friendly crackers will be used in the effigy and at the ground. The fireworks display is expected to continue for nearly 45 minutes before the Ravana is set ablaze, Gupta said.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is expected to be the chief guest at the Dussehra celebrations.

Ramlila from today

Meanwhile, the Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club, Sector 5, will be staging the Ramlila here from October 9 to 20. Director Pawan Sharma said three stages would be used to minimise gaps between scenes and ensure seamless transitions. Grand sets, lighting effects and new scenes will add a cinematic touch to the performances. As part of its social initiatives, the club will also organise the mass marriage of five underprivileged girls on October 12, senior vice-president Pradeep Kansal said.