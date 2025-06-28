Panipat man attacked with brick in late-night robbery in Chandigarh

A 24-year-old Panipat resident, on a sightseeing trip to Chandigarh, was attacked with a brick and robbed of his mobile phone, wallet and gold bangle near the Sector 27/28 dividing road during the early hours of Thursday. Following the attack, Nitish was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Nitish Kadian, a resident of Sector 25, Panipat, told police that after visiting La Villa Club late at night, he was waiting for a cab. An unidentified man approached him on the pretext of a conversation and suddenly snatched his iPhone 16 from his pocket and fled towards the Sector 27/28 dividing road.

Nitish chased the accused, but the attacker turned back, picked up a brick from the roadside, and struck Nitish on the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground. Bleeding and in a state of daze, Nitish was unable to resist as the accused stole his brown wallet and a gold bangle before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, Nitish was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment. After being declared fit for a statement by the duty emergency medical officer, he reiterated the details of the attack to the police and confirmed he could recognise the assailant if presented before him.

The Sector 26 police have registered an FIR under Section 309(6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against an unidentified person.

Morning walker’s gold snatched in Sector 49

A 50-year-old man lost his gold chain to two motorcycle-borne snatchers near Advocates Society, Sector 49, during his routine walk around 6.30 am on Thursday.

Complainant Bimlendu Shekhar Vats, a resident of SBI Officers Society, Sector 49D, said he was on his way to a park when two unidentified youngsters came on a bike, snatched his chain and sped towards Sector 50. Shaken by the sudden attack, the victim was unable to note down the motorcycle’s registration number.

A case under Section 304 (2) (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered against two unidentified persons.