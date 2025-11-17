Panjab University Bachao Morcha November 10 protest: Police book unidentified protesters for attacking cops

The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against unidentified students and outsiders for allegedly attacking police personnel while forcing their way into the Panjab University (PU) campus by breaking and scaling Gate Number 1 on November 10. The FIR was lodged on the statement of sub-inspector Partibha, of the Sector 31 police station, who was among the police personnel deployed on the campus on November 10 in anticipation of unrest. (HT File)

Four police officials, including a DSP, had sustained injuries after a large group of protesters allegedly forced open the gate, removed police barricades and clashed with cops during the Panjab University Bachao Morcha protest.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of sub-inspector Partibha, of the Sector 31 police station, who was among the police personnel deployed on the campus on November 10 in anticipation of unrest.

Several police teams, led by inspectors Rohit Kumar (SHO Sector 17), Satnam (SHO Industrial Area) and Asha Sharma (Women police station), were stationed at the site under the supervision of DSP SPS Sondhi.

Due to anticipated crowd mobilisation, police had barricaded Gate Number 1 (opposite PGIMER) and secured it with an iron chain, allowing only PU students, residents and officials to enter or exit.

The UT administration had also imposed Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across Chandigarh, prohibiting gatherings of five or more persons.

Gate broken, police attacked

As per the FIR, around 2-3 pm, a large crowd of outsiders and members of various organisations gathered outside Gate Number 1 and attempted to enter, arguing with the police about the restrictions.

While the police officials were explaining the imposition of Section 223 BNSS, a group of PU students approached from inside the campus and allegedly began breaking the iron chain and the gate lock using stones.

When police tried to stop them, the FIR states, the students started pushing and shoving the officers. Simultaneously, the outsiders standing outside allegedly began removing the barricades forcibly to enter the university.

According to SI Partibha’s statement, the combined group of students and outsiders forcibly opened Gate Number 1 and entered Panjab University “in the form of an illegal assembly”, disrupting peace and order on the campus.

During the altercation, DSP SPS Sondhi, inspector Rohit Kumar, senior constable Vipin Sharma and SI Partibha herself suffered injuries. Their medical examination was conducted at GMSH, Sector 16.

Police alleged that the accused obstructed police duty, disobeyed the administration’s prohibitory order, and used criminal force against deployed officers. SI Partibha stated that although she did not know the identities of the accused, she could identify them if produced before her.

After verifying the incident from the DDR filed at the police post on the university campus on November 10, police registered an FIR under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties), 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt” to a public servant) and 132 (using criminal force against a public servant to prevent them from performing their duty) of the BNS against unidentified persons.

On Saturday, the varsity had also filed a police complaint alleging trespassing and destruction of property during the November 10 protest.

Police said probe was underway to identify all individuals involved in storming the gate and attacking the officials.

Footage captured by government photographers and videographers present at the site will be used during the investigation to identify the accused.

The dispute originated in the now rescinded notification by the Centre to alter the structure of the PU senate.

However, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, a group of student activists leading the agitation, refused to relent until the Centre announces the schedule for senate elections, pending since October 2024.

Keeping with the students’ demand, PU on November 9 had sent a poll schedule to the Vice-President’s office for approval and appealed for calm.

However, the morcha went ahead with the university shutdown on November 10, triggering widespread chaos in Chandigarh and Mohali amid massive outpouring of support from across Punjab.

Four days later, the morcha also announced a complete boycott of the semester exams, starting November 18, forcing the varsity to defer the exams by three days.

In a stern message to the protesting students, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday had asked them to return to their classes and let academic activity resume.

Punjab University Teachers’ Association president Amarjit Singh Naura also said, “With a key demand already addressed by the Centre, we urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue so that academic activities are not disrupted any further.”

Notably, a five-member committee of PU professors continues negotiations with the protesting students. One of the key demands of the students has been the withdrawal of all FIRs.