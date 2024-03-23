Panjab University drenches in colour as Holi arrives early

The Panjab University wore a colourful look as students from across the departments came together to celebrate Holi ahead of the long weekend on Friday. Students celebrating Holi during an event organised at Student Centre at Panjab University Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

It was a joint effort by Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) general secretary Deepak Goyat and joint secretary Gaurav Chahal.

Despite the fact that Holi will be again celebrated on Monday, the fest saw good participation as some students are planning to visit their home given the upcoming long weekend.

The event was inaugurated by Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan and DSW Women Simrit Kahlon.

The varsity had intensified checking owing to which traffic snarls were witnessed at all gates. A protest was also held by students of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), who sat in front of gate number 2 leading to further congestion during the afternoon commute. The students were protesting regarding a fight that happened earlier this week in the department, even though a compromise had been reached earlier. Eventually an FIR was lodged on Friday.

Meanwhile, PU has also issued instructions for Holi on Monday. The entry/exit to all the PU campuses will be regulated through Gate Nnumber 2 (opposite Sector 15) for the north campus and alumni gate (opposite North campus) for the South campus on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Gate numbers 1 (opposite PGIMER) and 3 (residential side) will remain closed. For the South campus, the UIET gate (opposite Sector 24) and the Dental College gate (opposite Sector 38) will also remain closed. Students and employees will have to bring their ID cards with them.