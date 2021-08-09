Panjab University prof appointed V-C of University of Ladakh

Professor SK Mehta of Panjab University’s department of chemistry has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of University of Ladakh.

“In a communication received from the lieutenant governor of the UT of Ladakh, professor SK Mehta, a renowned scientist of international repute, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Ladakh for a period of three years,” PU said in an official communique.

Dr Mehta is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and has served as the director of PU’s Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF). He has more than 360 publications in international journals of repute to his name, 8,400 citations and is an author of as many as 15 books/chapters. He has been nominated as a member of several national committees.

Dr Mehta is a recipient of the Haryana Vigyan Ratna award, renowned fellowships, a bronze medal from the Chemical Research Society of India, an author’s award by the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK, and STE award and Professor WU Malik Memorial Award of the Indian Council of Chemists for his outstanding contribution in research.

The PU professor has been a visiting scientist to several countries including the UK, Germany, Japan, USA and France, and has guided 10 post-doctoral, 45 PhD and 50 masters students.