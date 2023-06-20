Panjab University to resume online hostel allotment from this session

Was stalled amid the Covid pandemic post 2019; online process being reintroduced after fixing bugs reported by students Panjab University campus has 10 hostels for girls and eight for boys. There is also an international hostel and another for working women (HT)

Panjab University is all set to resume online hostel allotments that remained suspended for three years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure transparency in hostel allotments, the process was moved online for the first time in the 2019-2020 session.

Discontinued amid the pandemic, it will be brought back for the 2023-24 session with a new system, created after fine-tuning some bugs and issues reported by students, PU authorities confirmed.

A test run was also conducted in May to further streamline the portal.

The university campus has 10 hostels for girls and eight for boys. There is also an international hostel and another for working women.

Overall, the hostels can house around 8,000 students. However, almost double the applications are received every year, as per officials.

Students coming from neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh prefer to reside in PU hostels, as the fee is much lower that the rent charged by paying guest facilities in adjacent areas, especially Sector 15, leading to long waiting lists.

Previously, students complained that there was no transparency regarding where they were placed on the waiting list and also alleged favouritism in room allotment.

Through the online system, the varsity aims to bring in transparency and streamline the allotment process.

Confirming this, dean students’ welfare (DSW) Jatinder Grover said a trial run of the portal had already been conducted and a meeting was scheduled on Tuesday with all department chairpersons or their representatives to demonstrate the system and get feedback.

“Hostel allotment for the new session will be done via an online portal for transparency. A merit list will be prepared and uploaded online,” said Grover.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig also hailed the system and said it will make the allotment process much easier for students.

As DSW, Grover said he would receive several queries from students about the status of their hostel applications that had also been addressed in the new portal. “Now, students will be able see the stage of their application. Their application will first go to the department concerned for approval, after which it will go to the warden of the hostel who will allot a room,” Grover added.