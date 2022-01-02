Paralysed man found abandoned outside Chandigarh hospital

A Mohali based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust, rescued a paralysed man, who was found abandoned outside Government Medical and Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The man, identified as Ajit Singh and a resident of Delhi, was found maggot infested sores on the roadside.

Social workers alleged that the elderly man, who was admitted at the emergency ward in GMSH, Sector 16, was thrown out from the hospital by healthcare staff and police.

“The elderly man used to do sewa at Gurudwara Sri Nanaksar at Sector 28 of the city. Two weeks ago, the man suffered a paralysis attack and the gurudwara authorities informed Chandigarh police. Police then took the man to the emergency ward of GMSH-16, where he was getting treatment. I personally met the patient at the hospital,” said Swaranjeet Singh, chairman of the NGO.

He added, “On Saturday, some healthcare staff of the hospital informed me that the man is lying on the roadside, outside the hospital, in a poor health condition. The man was thrown out of the hospital by hospital and police authorities. In the past two weeks, the man was thrown out twice by Chandigarh police and thrice by government hospital. As a result, the man was on the verge of dying. He even got bed sores.”

The NGO members then took the patient to their health centre--‘Serve humanity Serve God Care Centre’ at Ratwara village of New Chandigarh, where they are already providing treatment to over 40 patients.

“We will provide all healthcare facilities to the patient,” said Swaranjeet.

GMSH-16 authorities refuted the allegations. Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Healthcare staff can never deny treatment to people and there is no way that we will throw out a patient after admitting him to the hospital. We will inquire into the matter and if any hospital employee is found responsible, action will be taken against him or her.”