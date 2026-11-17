Paramedical staff of five government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir -- Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri -- went on a 72-hour strike on Monday, demanding that their service recruitment rules be framed and implemented at the earliest.

Representational image.

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During a protest march in Kathua, the paramedics of the local Government Medical College attempted to meet health minister Sakina Itoo and briefly halted her cavalcade passing through the area to apprise her of their long-pending demands. However, the minister’s cavalcade passed through the site following police intervention.

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Sakina told reporters that there was no need for a protest as the formulation of service rules was already underway.

However, one of the protesting paramedics, Rakesh Kumar, said they had been demanding the implementation of their recruitment rules for the past seven years and expressed disappointment over the minister’s failure to meet them.

“We expected the minister to meet us, listen to our grievances and tell us what was happening regarding our service rules. But she did not make any effort to hear us,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said that employees of five medical colleges were participating in the strike as repeated protests over the past three to four years had not yielded any concrete results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said that employees of five medical colleges were participating in the strike as repeated protests over the past three to four years had not yielded any concrete results. {{/usCountry}}

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The protesters claimed that the minister was earlier given September 30 as the deadline for implementing service rules, but even after waiting another 45 days, there had been no progress.

They claimed that for years the government had been announcing that their demands were “under process”. They added that the employees were seeking a concrete decision rather than assurances.