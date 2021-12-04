Passengers a harried lot as contractual Punbus, PRTC workers disrupt service for two hours

Passengers at the inter-state bus terminal were in for a harrowing experience on Friday, with agitating contractual staff of the Punbus and PRTC shutting down services for two hours as part of the statewide protest seeking regularisation.

With buses not being allowed to enter the terminal, chaos ensued at the entrance. Looking to board pivate busses, people began queuing up in the midst of heavy traffic, adding to the woes.

As per the bus terminal authorities, movement of over 100 buses was affected due to the agitation. Multiple cancelations also adversely affected the overall schedule, leaving passengers in limbo.

Passengers at the short end of the stick

Several passengers rued the harassment that they had to face because of the ongoing disagreement between agitating parties and the state government.

Surjit Singh, a passenger who was seen waiting for a bus to Amritsar, said the employees should ensure that the public does not become a collateral in their protest.

“I have been waiting for around 20 minutes for a bus amid the traffic chaos outside the stand and no information is available even with the bus stand officials regarding the arrival and departure of buses,” he said.

Another passenger, Vishal, said even as private operators are running the services, it is very difficult to locate the right bus amid the chaos. “The buses are easily available and accessible inside the stand. Traffic jams also irked the commuters. The employees should pay heed to the problems faced by residents due to their protest,” he complained.

Meanwhile, station supervisor, Kuljit Sodhi said movement of over 100 buses was disrupted, estimating a loss of around ₹6 lakh. The state government is working to resolve the issue with the Union.

Indefinite strike from December 7

Shamsher Singh, district president of the Punbus/PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said the agitation was a result of the state government’s continued indifference to their demand of regularisation. He further stated the employees will up the ante and go on an indefinite strike across the state from December 7.