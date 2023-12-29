close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pathankot: Congress ex-MLA held in illegal mining case

Pathankot: Congress ex-MLA held in illegal mining case

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Dec 30, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Poclain machine and a tipper were also recovered from the spot; on the statement of the mining officer, a case will be registered against all the accused

Police on Friday arrested former Congress MLA Joginder Pal Bhoa on the complaint of a sub divisional officer (mining) for carrying out illegal mining in Pathankot.

“Former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, was arrested after he was found involved in illegal mining”, said a spokesperson in a press release. (File)
“Former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, was arrested after he was found involved in illegal mining”, said a spokesperson in a press release. (File)

“Former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, was arrested after he was found involved in illegal mining”, said a spokesperson in a press release.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“On Friday, illegal mining was detected at a crusher site owned by the wife of former MLA near Ravi. SDO (mining) reached the spot and confirmed that mining was going on with the help of poclain machines and tippers, the release further said.

“The former MLA tried to interfere in the legal process and was arrested along with one of his associates, Surjeet Singh alias Laddi, from the spot. A poclain machine and a tipper were also recovered from the spot”, the release said, adding, “On the statement of the mining officer, a case will be registered against all the accused.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out