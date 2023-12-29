Pathankot: Congress ex-MLA held in illegal mining case

Police on Friday arrested former Congress MLA Joginder Pal Bhoa on the complaint of a sub divisional officer (mining) for carrying out illegal mining in Pathankot. “Former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, was arrested after he was found involved in illegal mining”, said a spokesperson in a press release. (File)

“On Friday, illegal mining was detected at a crusher site owned by the wife of former MLA near Ravi. SDO (mining) reached the spot and confirmed that mining was going on with the help of poclain machines and tippers, the release further said.

“The former MLA tried to interfere in the legal process and was arrested along with one of his associates, Surjeet Singh alias Laddi, from the spot. A poclain machine and a tipper were also recovered from the spot”, the release said, adding, “On the statement of the mining officer, a case will be registered against all the accused.”