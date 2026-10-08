Pathankot-Jogindernagar train services likely to resume after Oct 11

Train services on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge rail section are likely to resume after October 11 after completion of safety checks and necessary maintenance work, officials of Jammu division said on Wednesday. Train operations on the section had been regulated as a precautionary measure during the monsoon. The narrow-gauge railway is a vital mode of transport for people in the Kangra Valley and a major tourist attraction.

The development comes after the Jammu Division of Northern Railway conducted a comprehensive inspection of the heritage rail section, focusing on track fitness, safety parameters and passenger amenities.

Train operations on the section had been regulated as a precautionary measure during the monsoon. The narrow-gauge railway is a vital mode of transport for people in the Kangra Valley and a major tourist attraction. The resumption of services is expected to benefit residents as well as devotees travelling to the Jawalamukhi temple during Navratri.

A team of senior divisional officers led by Jammu divisional railway manager (DRM) Vivek Kumar carried out the inspection. Kangra-Chamba MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj was also present.

The inspection began at Nurpur Road railway station, where the team reviewed the condition of the platform, drinking water facilities, cleanliness and other arrangements. At Jawalamukhi Road railway station, passenger amenities and safety equipment were inspected.

The team also examined the Bathu Railway Bridge No. 388. Kumar and Bhardwaj inspected its structural condition, track fitness, approaches, bearings and other safety parameters. A detailed trolley inspection of the track was also carried out from Bathu Railway Bridge No. 388 to KM 84/7-8, covering sleepers, rail joints, curves and signalling systems, the railway said.

During the inspection, Kumar directed officials of the engineering, signal and telecommunications, and operating departments to ensure that there was no compromise on safety.