Patiala police end inter-state gang’s highway robbery spree

The Patiala police have busted an inter-state gang of highway robbers, operating from Delhi, with the arrest of four members. With the arrest of four members of the gang, sensational crimes have been averted in Punjab, the Patiala SSP said. (HT Photo)

“This notorious gang has footprints across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma while briefing the media on Saturday.

The SSP said apart from vehicles, the gang would also target houses, showrooms and jewellery shops located near highways.

On Friday, police received secret information that members of this gang were on their way to Punjab via Rajpura.

Acting on the human intelligence, a team, led by Rajpura DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, laid a check post on the Rajpura highway and arrested five gang members by intercepting their vehicle.

A total of three pistols and 20 live cartridges, along with their vehicle and multiple heavy duty tools, were seized.

Providing more details, the SSP said those arrested had been identified as Prince Nagi, alias Rupesh, Rajan Bisht, Vicky and Mohammad Sahil, all from Delhi.

Prince and Rajan are already facing more then 20 cases of attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, thefts and Arms Act, registered in Delhi.

The SSP further added that preliminary interrogation had revealed that the gang conducted recces in Ludhiana and Jalandhar 10 days ago and were planning to rob the identified targets. “With their arrest, sensational crimes have been averted in Punjab,” he said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the City Rajpura police station.