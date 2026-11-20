Blurb: The action was initiated following an order of chargesheet issued against 13 doctors last year

The doctors stayed away from work between 9 am and 11 am, disrupting outpatient department (OPD) services at the district civil hospital, sub-divisional hospitals. (HT Photo)

Government healthcare services were affected across Sonepat district on Thursday as medical officers and dental surgeons observed a two-hour symbolic strike to protest against the proposed disciplinary action against 13 government doctors, including a former chief medical officer (CMO).

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The doctors stayed away from work between 9 am and 11 am, disrupting outpatient department (OPD) services at the district civil hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs).

Patients, including women, elderly people and children, faced inconvenience as they had to wait in long queues outside registration counters and doctors’ rooms.

The protest was called against the proposed issuance of chargesheets under Rule 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, to 13 doctors, including the then CMO of Sonepat.

Talking to HT, director general, health services, Manish Bansal said that the action was taken after an internal investigation and visit which found several deficiencies.

The action was initiated following an inspection of various health centres in Sonepat district between October 29 to October 31 last year. During the inspection, several serious deficiencies were found in the functioning of hospitals and health centres, administrative arrangements and healthcare services.

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{{^usCountry}} The protesting doctors alleged that the proposed action was unjustified and amounted to harassment of government medical professionals. They said doctors across the state are working under difficult conditions and with limited resources to provide healthcare services, but were being subjected to unnecessary mental pressure by the government and administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesting doctors alleged that the proposed action was unjustified and amounted to harassment of government medical professionals. They said doctors across the state are working under difficult conditions and with limited resources to provide healthcare services, but were being subjected to unnecessary mental pressure by the government and administration. {{/usCountry}}

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The doctors warned that their agitation would continue until the proposed charge-sheet proceedings were withdrawn. They said a meeting would be held with the state-level committee to decide the future course of action.

The list includes former civil surgeon Dr Jyotsna, district medical civil aurgeon (DMCS) Dr Giri Lamba, two deputy civil surgeons Dr Yogesh Goyal and Dr Tarun Yadav, and two senior medical officers posted at community health centres in Kalupur and Kharkhoda. The other doctors facing action include Dr Bhanu Sharma, former medical officer and blood bank in-charge at the district civil hospital, and medical officers in-charge of various primary health centres.

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